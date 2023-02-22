Greater Cincinnati teen to compete on “Wheel of Fortune”

CARLISLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Tri-State high school student will get a chance to solve puzzles for cash and prizes on “Wheel of Fortune” this week.

A release from Sony Pictures Television announced that Ross Campbell of Carlisle will appear on the show during “Teen Week.”

The avid “Wheel Watcher” says he’s been watching the show since he was a child and it’s his favorite show.

If Campbell wins money, he says he plans to use it for college, a new computer and a new car.

Campbell’s episode airs Friday, Feb. 24 on FOX19 at 7 p.m.

Ross Campbell will appear on Wheel of Fortune

Fans of “Wheel of Fortune” can apply to be contestants here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.