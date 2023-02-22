Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter

Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter
Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former president Jimmy Carter is in hospice which has Habitat for Humanity reflecting on the many ways he supported them.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell shows how the organization is honoring him.

Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles

Latest News

Two of three puppies are now recovered after they were allegedly stolen from a Mt. Healthy pet...
2nd puppy found weeks after break-in, theft at Cincinnati-area pet store
More than four decades after the Tri-State's deadliest tragedy, there are plans for a $65...
Memorial honoring Beverly Hills Supper Club fire victims to be unveiled in May
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
Ralph Gaffin says he was at work on Feb. 6 when his home security system alerted him that...
Homeowner suspects burglar had been watching house before break in