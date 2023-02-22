Homeowner suspects burglar had been watching house before break in

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A homeowner and his family say they are concerned for their safety after their home was broken into by someone they think had been watching their house for some time.

Ralph Gaffin says he was at work on Feb. 6 when his home security system alerted him that someone had forced their way into his home.

Gaffin, who works on a riverboat, was unable to get home so he says called a friend who was nearby.

“I was able to have a friend come down, and he came and broke it up, but the guy got away,” Gaffin says. “Didn’t catch him, but the guy took off when he got up here.”

The suspect entered the home without covering up his face, so Gaffin was able to grab still images and share them with the police.

Gaffin says he has no idea who the suspect is, but based on what the man did before going inside, he thinks the burglar had been watching their house.

“He must have scoped out the place because the camera outside, he pushed it up to the sky because he pulled up his car up the lane,” says Gaffin. “I wasn’t able to see the car.”

Once inside, Gaffin says the man stole some of the family’s hunting tools.

“He went down the hall to the bedroom and walked back out with an old pellet gun and a plastic pack of knives I had,” the homeowner explained.

Gaffin says that on top of stealing the knives and pellet gun, the man allegedly stole a couple of crossbows, a Glock .22, and a rare coin collection totaling more than $700.

Gaffin says the hunting equipment and coins can be replaced.

He’s just happy that he and his family were not home.

“We’re still searching, just stressful,” Gaffin explained. “You know my wife or one of my sons could have been here not knowing someone got in the house.”

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to call 937-544-2314.

