How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati’s most famous chili parlors are serving up promotions for National Chili Day on Thursday, Feb. 23.

Goldstar will begin a 13-day campaign to feed those in need. Starting Thursday through March 7, Gold Star will donation a portion of all chili menu items to the Freestore Foodbank’s childhood hunger programs, including the school pantry program, kids cafe and the power pack program.

Blue Ash Chili, meanwhile, is offering a three-way and a soft drink for $7.49 (ordinarily the cost of a three-way alone.)

(Is Camp Washington Chili offering any promotions? Not that we can find. But they did post this last week, and it’s too good for us not to share.)

What Skyline is doing

Skyline Chili is celebrating National Chili Day with a series of giveaways and by handing out Skyline Chili onesies for newborns.

The chili parlor chain will welcome newborns into the world at hospitals across the Tri-State with a onesie for the baby and a celebratory dinner for the family.

Are the 2023 onesies (pictured below) better than last year’s design? You decide.

Skyline’s onesie program has outfitted more than 1,300 newborns and fed their families since it launched in 2012.

Restaurants will also celebrate National Chili day through giveaways of gift cards and Skyline Chili merch on its social media channels. Skyline diehards could come away with Cincy Shirts t-shirt, a $100 gift card, a smaller version of Skyline’s iconic neon clock and more.

Skyline Chili's 2023 onesie and Cincy Shirts' 2023 National Chili Day t-shirt. (Provided)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.