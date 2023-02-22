Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man

Michael McKenney.
Michael McKenney.(Provided)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Human remains that were found near Hueston Woods State Park in December 2022 are confirmed to be a local man that went missing two years ago, according to the Preble County Coroner.

DNA test results came back on Wednesday and confirmed the remains are Michael McKenney’s, a man who has been missing since May of 2020, Fairfield Township Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said.

The sergeant says the remains were found “quite a hike” from where McKenney’s car was located back when he disappeared and were actually on private property outside of Hueston Woods.

McCroskey says he hopes McKenney’s family finds peace in confirming that the remains were his.

Police are still investigating, but Sgt. McCroskey says they do not suspect foul play.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles
The rail yard behind Union Terminal in the City of Cincinnati.
Cincinnati’s $1.6 billion railway sale to Norfolk Southern is moving ‘fast’ despite derailment

Latest News

As of Feb. 22, Cincinnati police have not said if they have a suspect in the homicide...
Avondale homicide victim identified
Sentencing continued for 2 former East Cleveland cops convicted of accepting bribes
Bond was set at $50,000 for Jonathan Palmerton when he made his first appearance in court...
Bond set for man facing perjury charge in Katelyn Markham case
Ross Campbell of Carlisle, OH.
15-year-old Ohioan to compete on ‘Wheel of Fortune’