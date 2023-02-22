Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Human remains that were found near Hueston Woods State Park in December 2022 are confirmed to be a local man that went missing two years ago, according to the Preble County Coroner.

DNA test results came back on Wednesday and confirmed the remains are Michael McKenney’s, a man who has been missing since May of 2020, Fairfield Township Police Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said.

The sergeant says the remains were found “quite a hike” from where McKenney’s car was located back when he disappeared and were actually on private property outside of Hueston Woods.

McCroskey says he hopes McKenney’s family finds peace in confirming that the remains were his.

Police are still investigating, but Sgt. McCroskey says they do not suspect foul play.

