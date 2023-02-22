Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

“LEGO Cafe” coming to Newport on the Levee

The Brickery Cafe & Play will be an all ages LEGO-themed space.
The Brickery Cafe & Play will be an all ages LEGO-themed space.(Eric Paparatto | BRICK CONVENTION)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWPORT (WXIX) - An immersive concept for all ages that will offer dining, shopping and LEGO-building under one roof is coming to the Greater Cincinnati area.

Launched by Cincinnati native, Daniel Johnson, Brickery Cafe & Play is set to open at Newport on the Levee. The 3,100 square foot space will feature a kids’ play and discovery area, a cafe serving light bites and mocktails, as well as a retail space where patrons can engage their imaginations in building LEGO creations.

According to Cincinnati Business Courier, the cafe will double as an event space for private parties and meetings. Brickery also plans to host “build tournaments” and “LEGO Masters” watch parties.

Brickery’s grand opening is slated for summer 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles

Latest News

The Anderson High School Rapstore sells clothing and apparel to support the Anderson High...
Tri-State students learn entrepreneurial skills through school’s shop
Ken Riley and his son Ken Riley II
Ken Riley's son, Anthony Munoz react to emotional Hall of Fame announcement
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
As of Feb. 22, Cincinnati police have not said if they have a suspect in the homicide...
Avondale homicide victim identified