“LEGO Cafe” coming to Newport on the Levee

NEWPORT (WXIX) - An immersive concept for all ages that will offer dining, shopping and LEGO-building under one roof is coming to the Greater Cincinnati area.

Launched by Cincinnati native, Daniel Johnson, Brickery Cafe & Play is set to open at Newport on the Levee. The 3,100 square foot space will feature a kids’ play and discovery area, a cafe serving light bites and mocktails, as well as a retail space where patrons can engage their imaginations in building LEGO creations.

According to Cincinnati Business Courier, the cafe will double as an event space for private parties and meetings. Brickery also plans to host “build tournaments” and “LEGO Masters” watch parties.

Brickery’s grand opening is slated for summer 2023.

