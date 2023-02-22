Memorial honoring Beverly Hills Supper Club fire victims to be unveiled in May

Southgate, Ky. (WXIX) - A permanent memorial will soon be placed at the site of the Beverly Hills Supper Club fire that killed 165 people.

The marker will not only honor those who died, but also those who risked their lives to save them nearly 46 years ago.

David Brock was an 18-year-old busboy who was working at the Beverly Hills Supper Club on the night of that deadly fire.

“I remember it like it was yesterday,” he said.

He remembers watching in horror as the building filled with fire and smoke and was there to see some of the 165 people who didn’t make it out in time.

”We suffered for a lot of years,” Brock recalls. “Everyone did, absolutely. Some people can’t talk about it. I feel that you need to talk about it just to get past it.”

The memorial will be built on the property that was sold to a developer several years ago.

In May 2020, Ashley Builders Group and Vision Realty Group were given permission to start building on 80 acres of land to be a residential community called Memorial Pointe.

The first homes are under construction, and with the massive amount of dirt that has been moved, Brock still finds artifacts like a ceramic pitcher, tea cups an unopened bottle of champagne from the club.

“You still have relics throughout this place and they continue to come up from the dirt,” Brock said, pointing to the bottom of a plate he says is from the 1970s.

Over the years, several makeshift memorials were erected at the site.

The permanent memorial will go up along US-27 at the bottom of the hill and will include:

The names of the victims

A list of first responder units that responded to the fire

A list of the federal and state fire safety regulations that were implemented as a result of the fire

Maps of the site in 1977

“It will be 46 years to the day that we will gather to dedicate a memorial that will ensure that those who perished in the fire, those they left behind, and the first responders who fought the fire and cared for the injured will never be forgotten,” Southgate Mayor Jim Hamberg said in a statement.

Mayor Hamberg went on to say, “The memorial will provide a lasting legacy and allow those who visit it to take a moment to recall how profoundly this event forever changed and shaped our community.”

Brock says he is at peace with the transformation now taking place at the Beverly Hills Supper Club site.

The monument will be unveiled on May 28, exactly 46 years after the tragic fire.

