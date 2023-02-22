Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles

Latest News

Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
A Mississippi family says Sydnee Claire Stokes, 12, has died after being struck by a vehicle.
‘You are dancing in heaven tonight’: 12-year-old girl dies after being hit by SUV
What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Greater Cincinnati pizza restaurants fined over child labor violations
Butler County man announces run for U.S. President