Ohio Department of Health expands East Palestine clinic

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio Department of Health announced Wednesday that it has expanded the services offered at its Health Assessment Clinic in East Palestine in order to better assist those affected by the recent train derailment.

All visitors to the free clinic will now have vital signs taken and be seen by a physician, who will conduct a medical examination, according to a press release from ODH.

“We have been working to bring additional medical resources to the community as quickly as possible,” said ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA. “I am pleased we now can offer people a more complete medical evaluation.”

The clinic is located at the First Church of Christ, 20 West Martin Street. in East Palestine.

The clinic is operated by ODH in partnership with the Columbiana County Health Department and with support from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. In addition, physicians from East Liverpool City Hospital will also be supporting the clinic.

The clinic opened on Tuesday and is fully booked through Thursday.

In addition to the medical exams, mental health specialists and a toxicologist are available for consultation.

ODH began accepting appointments from a wider geographic area, and residents closest to East Palestine are prioritized. The wider area includes all residents of Unity Township in Ohio, as well as residents of Beaver County, Pennsylvania in zip codes 16115, 16120, and 16141.

The numbers to make appointments are 234-564-7755 or 234-564-7888.

Also, a new poison-control hotline has been established, exclusively for use by residents in the East Palestine area. That number is 1-877-603-0170.

The clinic will be open at least through March 4. Hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday, except for this Friday (Feb. 24) when it is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

