Tri-State students learn entrepreneurial skills through school’s shop

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at Anderson High School are learning how to run a business in a hands-on way while winning some awards along the way.

Inside the Rapstore at Anderson High School, students are doing more than making a buck.

“It’s one thing to just learn about it in class from assignments,” explains Rapstore CEO Ella Smalley, “But then it’s another thing to learn what people like in our school and what they don’t like. And picking and designing logos. And being strategic about when we’re selling. So, we’re basically learning how to be entrepreneurs.”

The Rapstore sells clothing and apparel to support the Anderson High School Raptors.

Every aspect of the business is controlled by these students, who are involved in the Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA).

Recently, the school received gold-level certification for the second year in a row. That enables them to enter competitions not only at the local and state levels, but nationwide too.

“We are so fortunate here at Anderson High School to have the best kids,” says Anderson High School Principal Kyle Fender. “They work incredibly hard, they’re so intelligent. They put their best foot forward on projects like this.”

These students say even if they’re not going into a business or marketing major in college, the skills they learn here will go beyond their marketing class.

“We’re seeing it all put together,” explains Rapstore Promotional Director Lauren Surface, “We do the assignments in class, and we’re learning about different aspects of the business. But actually, running one is a whole different story. So actually, seeing that will help us prepare for the future.”

Smalley says the skills they are learning at the store are useful for what they want to pursue in the future.

“All three of us are actually doing more science-based majors in college,” says Smalley, “But we would all agree it’s great speaking skills and interviews, presentations. More than just business and marketing.”

The Rapstore is open during lunch hours at the school and also at some extracurricular activities. You can also visit their online store to order apparel.

