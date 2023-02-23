17-year-old CPS student shot in Bond Hill, district says

BOND HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after a shooting near Woodward Career Technical High School Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed late Thursday the boy is a Woodward High School student.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Glen Meadow Lane in a residential complex behind the high school, police say.

CPS says the student was shot nearby off-campus and returned to the school to seek help, after which staff called 911 and secured the building.

EMS transported the teenager to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition.

Woodward High School was on “brief lockdown” so officers could stabilize the shooting scene, according to CPD.

The CPS timeline has the lockdown taking effect at 3:40 p.m. and lifting at 4 p.m.

CPS says police officers also searched the school building as a precaution. No suspect or weapon was found at the school.

“The intention of the lockdown is to secure all students and staff to allow police and security to search for any potential threat and that is exactly what they did today,” Woodward High School Principal Michael Workman said. “There is no timetable as to how long a search may take, and we all know this is stressful and traumatic for students of all ages, parents and our staff.”

The scene cleared at 5 p.m.

CPS canceled all after-school activities at Woodward High School planned for Thursday evening.

The school will have additional security for the remainder of the week as a precaution.

“We understand and acknowledge this is a traumatic event for students and staff,” Workman said. “Our full school support team was at school today, and our full crisis team will be on-site tomorrow to help any of our students who need assistance processing today’s events.”

No suspect information has been released.

We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

