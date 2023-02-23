2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WXIX) - A 2-year-old Cincinnati boy is dead after drowning in North Myrtle Beach.

Barron Mitchell Jr., 2, of Cincinnati, died late Tuesday at Grand Strand Regional Medical Center in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.

The incident which led to the Mitchell Jr.’s death happened around 11 a.m. Tuesday at a property on 54th Avenue North, just off East Nixon Avenue, the coroner said.

The circumstances surrounding the drowning have not been released. The coroner’s office did order an autopsy this week.

North Myrtle Beach Police are investigating.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.