Breezy and record-breaking warmth Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - We will once again be near record warmth, after breaking a record on Wednesday. The record was set back in 1985 and 1996 at 72 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and very warm with afternoon highs in the low 70s. Winds will also gust over 30 miles per hour at times, so secure those trash bins!

A cold front moves through the region later this evening, and though it’ll be dry for the majority of the FOX19 NOW viewing area, we can’t rule out a few sprinkles or quick shower for the southern and eastern portions of the FOX19 NOW viewing area.

Milder air returns to the tri-state Thursday night into Friday with Friday morning lows in the upper 20s and low 30s with blustery northwesterly winds. Friday will also be mostly sunny, but winds will be more manageable with highs in the mid 40s. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening on Friday.

We can’t rule out some isolated wintry mix late Friday night into early Saturday morning, but this will NOT be impactful and only be noticeable if you are out late. By daybreak Saturday, dry air already moves back in with more clouds than sun. Afternoon highs on Saturday will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. Conditions will be fair for the start of the FC Cincinnati season at TQL Stadium with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with warmer conditions as afternoon highs reach the mid 50s! Clouds increase Sunday evening into the overnight hours as rain develops late. Monday will be wet with scattered rain showers and gusty winds into the region. This could be impactful for the morning and evening commute, so stay tuned as we get closer to Monday.

Drier air returns Monday night into Tuesday with mild conditions sticking around. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s with lows in the 30s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.