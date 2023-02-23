Contests
Brown County woman pleads not guilty in death of 11-week-old

‘She is totally devastated by what happened.’
Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested in early February, five months after the infant died, according to police.
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The lawyer for a Brown County woman facing charges in the death of an 11-week-old infant says it was an accident.

Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested in early February, five months after the infant died.

A man claiming to be the infant’s father called 911 on Sept. 24, 2022. He told the call taker, “My little boy, he’s not breathing.”

Medics arrived at the Mount Orab residence and transported the infant to Mount Orab Mercy Hospital, where the infant was declared dead, according to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office.

Sullivan’s lawyer, Anna Castellini, says Sullivan was the infant’s aunt and had just taken over guardianship two weeks before the incident.

The 27-year-old faces charges of child endangerment and involuntary manslaughter. She pleaded not guilty at her arraignment and was released on 10 percent of a $30,000 bail bond.

“They’re claiming that this was a rollover situation, and my client says the baby was in a bassinet—that this is just a tragedy,” Castellini said. “She is totally devastated by what happened.”

Castellini argues the low bond points to a lack of evidence and reflects the charges are on shaky ground.

“You don’t hear about a $30,000 at 10 percent bond for manslaughter,” Castellini said. “I think that speaks for itself.”

The next hearing is March 20.

