Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Cardboard regatta at Oak Hills High School

FOX19's Jason Maxwell caught up with students and their teacher about this engineering project...
FOX19's Jason Maxwell caught up with students and their teacher about this engineering project and how the students are learning and having fun at the same time
By Jason Maxwell
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students at Oak Hills High School hit the water for a cardboard regatta.

FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell caught up with them and their teacher about this engineering project and how the students are learning and having fun at the same time.

FOX19's Jason Maxwell caught up with students and their teacher about this engineering project and how the students are learning and having fun at the same time

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
A deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Township.
Driver kills woman out walking in Springfield Township, police say

Latest News

Police investigate shooting near Woodward HS
17-year-old shot near Woodward High School, police say
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns during family vacation in North Myrtle Beach
A Tri-State woman created a nonprofit to help teenage moms and dads navigate parenthood at a...
Woman uses teen mom experience to help young families
Level One Bar + Arcade is opening their doors on Friday.
New ‘old-school’ arcade bar opens Friday in OTR