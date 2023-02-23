The cold-blooded murder of a Northern Kentucky public official, one year later

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WXIX) - Wednesday marks one year since the slaying of Jordan Morgan, a former assistant commonwealth’s attorney for Boone and Gallatin counties. She was 32.

“Never would I ever have thought I would have to live without Jordan,” Shonda Morgan, Jordan’s sister, said Wednesday night. “I miss her, The more time goes on, it doesn’t heal, it gets worse.”

Shonda says Jordan worked hard to graduate from NKY’s Chase School of Law and attain her position as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney. But Shonda notes her sister was much more than that.

“Jordan was very special. She was unique,” Shonda said. “People say those things but she really was.”

Jordan and Shonda are daughters of former Kentucky Rep. C. Wesley Morgan.

Investigators have said they believe the Morgan family was targeted by a Northern Kentucky man, Shannon Gilday, because of the doomsday bunker beneath their Richmond estate.

“The truth was more bizarre than anything people made up,” Shonda said.

The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on February 22, 2022, a Tuesday. A suspect armed with a rifle broke into the mansion with several family members asleep inside, police said at the time.

After killing Jordan, the suspect confronted Wesley, which led to a gunfight in which the former state representative was also shot, police said. He was hospitalized and survived.

“She doesn’t know she was murdered,” Shonda said of her sister. ”She went to sleep and woke up with Jesus, and I believe that. I know people say that, but I believe that.”

Kentucky State Police announced the 23-year-old Gilday as the suspect two days after the shooting, and a manhunt ensued.

One of Gilday’s neighbors told FOX19 she had a “terrifying” encounter with the Taylor Mill resident days before the shooting during which he showed an unusual interest in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. At the same time, it surfaced that the Morgan mansion had a 2,000 sq.-ft bunker 26 ft. underground with two escape tunnels. Gilday’s mother told FOX19 two days later her son had been acting erratic and was “distraught with the certainty a nuclear war is imminent.”

Police apprehended Gilday on Feb. 28, 2022. His arrest warrant claimed he had researched the doomsday bunker as well the Morgan family. It claimed he made notes of their sleeping schedules as well as the layout of access points and surveillance cameras. Those notes, according to police, were found in his Taylor Mill apartment.

Gilday pleaded not guilty at his arraignment. A Madison County grand jury indicted him the following month on counts including murder, assault and burglary.

While in jail, he allegedly confessed to the 2020 burglary and theft of equipment and supplies to make diver’s licenses from the Kenton County Circuit Court Clerk.

Several months later, Shonda says she’s still in the early stages of grief for her sister, whom she describes as a sweet and funny woman. Shonda’s two children are heartbroken as well without their aunt.

“She was just good, and happy, and a sparkle,” Shonda said, “and she was part of me.”

Wesley Morgan filed a lawsuit against Gilday’s mother earlier this week claiming she knew her son as dangerous and had deadly weapons but failed to act.

