Coroner identifies 2 women hit, killed by vehicle in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two people are dead after a vehicle hit them Wednesday night in Springfield Township, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office.

Rosalind Givens, 53, and Jazmine Givens, 21, were identified as the victims, the coroner confirmed.

Springfield Township police say Rosalind and Jazmine were out walking when they were struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Terway Lane and Mc Kelvey Road just before 4:45 p.m.

The two women were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center where one of them succumbed to their injuries earlier that night, police said.

According to the coroner, the crash occurred just a few yards from their home on Mc Kelvey Road.

The driver was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Police did not say what led up to the crash.

Springfield Township PD is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Safety Division at 513.729.1300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.