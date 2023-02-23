Driver kills woman out walking in Springfield Township, police say

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were rushed the the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in Springfield Township, according to police.

One of them is dead.

The crash happened shortly before 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Terway Lane and McKelvey Road.

Police did not describe the crash or what led to it.

Officers found two women who had been out walking and were hit by a car.

EMS transported the women to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say one of them was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

The condition of the other woman is unknown.

The driver was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Springfield Township PD is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Safety Division at 513.729.1300.

#DEVELOPING The scene of a crash involving at least one pedestrian off Winton Road. Multiple ambulances have been dispatched. We're at the scene working to learn more. pic.twitter.com/S1DnNowG2c — FOX19 NOW (@FOX19) February 22, 2023

