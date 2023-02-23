Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Driver kills woman out walking in Springfield Township, police say

Another woman was hit and is currently hospitalized in unknown condition.
A deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Township.
A deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Township.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Two pedestrians were rushed the the hospital Wednesday night after a crash in Springfield Township, according to police.

One of them is dead.

The crash happened shortly before 4:54 p.m. at the intersection of Terway Lane and McKelvey Road.

Police did not describe the crash or what led to it.

Officers found two women who had been out walking and were hit by a car.

EMS transported the women to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where police say one of them was pronounced dead. She has not been identified.

The condition of the other woman is unknown.

The driver was also hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Springfield Township PD is investigating. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Traffic Safety Division at 513.729.1300.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
Multiple people including two firefighters were hurt in a three-alarm fire that caused $1...
7 hospitalized, 2 firefighters burned in blaze at Cincinnati high-rise
James Acasio died Monday following the crash on River Road, according to the Cincinnati Police...
Man killed in River Road crash
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet announced it has doubled its reward seeking the individuals...
Thieves accused of stealing copper wire from hundreds of Kentucky light poles

Latest News

What's your favorite pizza in Memphis?
Greater Cincinnati pizza restaurants fined over child labor violations
Butler County man announces run for U.S. President
Memorial honoring Beverly Hills Supper Club fire victims to be unveiled in May
Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter
Habitat for Humanity honors former president Jimmy Carter