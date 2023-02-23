First Alert Weather Day: High wind gusts expected Thursday
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.
Winds could gust up to 40 mph.
The day will be very warm and sunny. We are expected to break the record high temperature for Feb. 23. The previous record of 72 degrees was set in 1996.
The Tri-State set a warm temperature record Wednesday as well.
