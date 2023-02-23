Contests
First Alert Weather Day: High wind gusts expected Thursday

First Alert Forecast
By FOX19 NOW Weather Team
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

The day will be very warm and sunny. We are expected to break the record high temperature for Feb. 23. The previous record of 72 degrees was set in 1996.

The Tri-State set a warm temperature record Wednesday as well.

