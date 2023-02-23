First Alert Weather Day: High wind gusts expected Thursday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday is a FOX19 NOW First Alert Weather Day.

Winds could gust up to 40 mph.

The rain has moved out, as temperatures rise to the low 70's today. Break out the short sleeves. However, it will be a gusty afternoon with wind gusts up near 40mph+. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/yPwZKWcYJd — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) February 23, 2023

The day will be very warm and sunny. We are expected to break the record high temperature for Feb. 23. The previous record of 72 degrees was set in 1996.

The Tri-State set a warm temperature record Wednesday as well.

As of 1:50pm, CVG recorded a record high of 72. That breaks the old record of 71 set back in 192. But we're not done yet! We could get warmer this afternoon AND another record high is possible tomorrow! @fox19 pic.twitter.com/epeqJcC939 — Ashley Smith (@AshleyWxFox19) February 22, 2023

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.