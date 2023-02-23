Contests
Lakota West teacher on leave amid investigation into alleged ‘misconduct,’ principal says

A special needs teacher at Lakota West High School is on a leave of absence amid an...
A special needs teacher at Lakota West High School is on a leave of absence amid an investigation into alleged “misconduct,” the school’s principal wrote in a letter to parents and students.(FOX19 NOW/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A special needs teacher at Lakota West High School is on a leave of absence amid an investigation into alleged “misconduct,” the school’s principal wrote in a letter to parents and students.

“We take these allegations very seriously and we are working with the appropriate authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly to provide due process,” Principal Ben Brown wrote.

He explained that school officials could not elaborate on “details of the allegations or the investigation. However, we wanted to assure you that we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of our students and will take all necessary steps to address any concerns that may arise.”

Two other teachers have been assigned to work with her students, according to his letter.

FOX19 NOW reached out to officials for comment at the Lakota school district, West Chester Police Department, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office.

We will continue to update this developing story.

