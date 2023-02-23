CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Local and federal law enforcement are growing more concerned over a tiny device that turns a handgun into an automatic weapon.

The “Glock switch” is a device that can be placed on a handgun, transforming it into a faster-firing weapon.

The devices are illegal and local and federal law enforcement says they are finding them weekly on the streets of Cincinnati.

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State

