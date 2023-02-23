Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Lexington police reunite lost pet monkey with family

Lexington police reunite lost pet monkey with family
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police reunited a family with their lost pet monkey on Thursday.

Officers say they received a call about a missing monkey on Tuesday. They say the capuchin monkey, named Max, was traveling along with his family on I-75 when they were involved in a crash.

Max got loose during the crash and the family wasn’t able to find him.

On Thursday, police say road crews working on the interstate spotted Max.

Officers, along with members of the Lexington Fayette Animal Care and Control, were able to contact Max’s family and reunite them.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: 2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns during family vacation in North Myrtle Beach
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State

Latest News

The toddler had “visible injuries” after being hit with the metal spoon, police wrote in the...
Childcare provider admits to hitting toddler with metal spoon: Court docs
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church hosts fish fry
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church hosts fish fry
West Chester police closed their investigation into an allegation of misconduct against a...
No charges for Lakota West teacher, investigation closed
Reds Hall of Fame Museum debuts "Women in Baseball" exhibit
Reds Hall of Fame Museum debuts "Women in Baseball" exhibit
Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.
Kings school district searching for 2 missing students