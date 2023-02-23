New ‘old-school’ arcade bar opens Friday in OTR

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An old-school arcade bar will open its doors Friday in Over-the-Rhine after six months of undergoing renovations.

Level One Bar + Arcade is a 4,595-square-foot space located at 1331 Walnut St. that will have over 50 games, 12 pinball machines and two skeeball lanes. There will also be multiple 4-player track and field games to “encourage socializing and friendly competition,” a 3CDC spokesperson said. Playing these games will be free, with the exception of pinball and skeeball.

“I love hearing the excitement of people when they see a game they remember from their past,” Paul Burkhart with Level One Bar said. “Level One is one of my fondest childhood memories come to life and I’m excited to share it with Cincinnati.”

In addition, the bar will have two dozen local beers on tap and themed cocktails with classic video game names, such as Pong, Frogger, Tapper and Galaga.

One thing the new arcade and bar will not have is food, however, Burkhart encourages patrons to order takeout from other OTR businesses and eat in between playing games.

The bar also hopes to eventually create partnerships with local establishments for customers to order food from and have it delivered to Level One, similar to the existing system Level One in Columbus has.

“We’re excited to be activating this corner in OTR with a concept like Level One,” Commercial Leasing Manager with 3CDC Lindzie Gunnels said. “It’s always great to partner with an operator like Paul Burkhart, whose love of classic arcade games really comes through. That passion elevates the space for all patrons, but especially those who share an affinity for gaming.”

Hours for the new business will be Monday-Thursday 4 p.m. to midnight, Friday 4 p.m. to 2:30 a.m., Saturday noon to 2:30 a.m. and Sunday noon to midnight.

Level One says they plan to host “mini-me” days once a month where adults can bring their kids to play games and hang out as well.

This is the arcade bar’s second location now.

