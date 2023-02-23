Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Newborn surrendered to hospital under Daniel’s Law, officials say

South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.
South Carolina officials said a baby was surrendered at a hospital.(Pexels)
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - South Carolina officials said a newborn baby was surrendered safely to a hospital on Monday under Daniel’s Law.

The Department of Social Services said the baby boy was left at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center and accepted under the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The newborn was born on Feb. 19 and weighed 7 pounds, 10 ounces at the time of his birth, according to officials.

WHNS reports the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services took custody of the infant upon discharge from the hospital and placed him in a licensed foster home.

A permanency planning hearing for the baby will be held on April 3 at 2 p.m. at the Spartanburg County Family Court.

Those interested in the hearing can contact the Spartanburg Family Court at 864-596-2588 or the Spartanburg County Department of Social Services at 864-596-3001.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
A deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Township.
Driver kills woman out walking in Springfield Township, police say

Latest News

FILE - Actor Alec Baldwin attends a news conference at United Nations headquarters, on Sept....
Alec Baldwin pleads not guilty in shooting, can still work
Police investigate shooting near Woodward HS
Woodward HS locked down after shooting nearby, police say
FILE - A section of the three-story garage at Bayshore Mall in Glendale, Wisconsin, collapsed...
Part of mall parking garage collapses in suburban Milwaukee
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns in North Myrtle Beach
A Tri-State woman created a nonprofit to help teenage moms and dads navigate parenthood at a...
Woman uses teen mom experience to help young families