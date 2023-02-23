NKY standoff ends in man’s arrest on charges including strangulation

COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - An hours-long standoff in Covington Wednesday ended with 48-year-old Jamie Simpson behind bars facing felony charges.

Covington police responded to reports of an assault on Idlewood Avenue in the late afternoon.

Court records show Simpson had been ordered to stay away from the victim, whose house he nevertheless entered before allegedly punching her, strangling her and cutting her with a knife.

Simpson also allegedly stripped the victim’s clothes off and inappropriately touched her.

Sharon Goins, a neighbor, says police officers and the SWAT team were standing outside “armed and ready.”

“If she would have yelled, I would have heard her and I would have been over there, because I was abused a lot by my husband so I know what she went through,” Goins said. “No man should put their hands on a woman.”

Simpson allegedly held the victim inside the home for nearly five hours. After she got away, police say Simpson barricaded himself inside while SWAT surrounded the home. At one point, SWAT officers took cover in Brian Kruerger’s house across the street, the neighbor says.

“There were two SWAT gentlemen inside posted up in the front of the house with guns aimed across the street,” Krueger said.

Then neighbors say they heard loud bangs coming from the home police had surrounded.

“I did hear the flashbangs going on out there and smoke coming through,” said neighbor Williams Anders. “All of a sudden, I hear ‘Pow! Pow!’ like five times, and I actually got sick.”

Simpson was taken into custody not long afterward, police say.

He faces charges including burglary, strangulation, kidnapping, strangulation, sexual abuse and firearm possession.

