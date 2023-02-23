NKY woman indicted on 6 counts after alleged racist tirade against UK student

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Beechwood High School alumna and former University of Kentucky student faces criminal charges after allegedly physically assaulting a Black student worker last November.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Sophia Rosing Wednesday on three counts of assault and one count each of assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to our sister station WKYT.

The Fort Mitchell-native was permanently banned from UK last November, two days after the incident and one day after her lawyer said she planned to withdraw in humiliation.

Rosing, 22, is accused of assaulting desk clerk, Kylah Spring, at a residence hall while she shouted racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges after her arrest.

