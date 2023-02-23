Contests
NKY woman indicted on 6 counts after alleged racist tirade against UK student

Sophia Rosing indicted by grand jury
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:19 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Beechwood High School alumna and former University of Kentucky student faces criminal charges after allegedly physically assaulting a Black student worker last November.

A Jefferson County grand jury indicted Sophia Rosing Wednesday on three counts of assault and one count each of assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and public intoxication, according to our sister station WKYT.

The Fort Mitchell-native was permanently banned from UK last November, two days after the incident and one day after her lawyer said she planned to withdraw in humiliation.

[‘She bit me:’ Beechwood grad goes on racist tirade against fellow UK student, police say]

Rosing, 22, is accused of assaulting desk clerk, Kylah Spring, at a residence hall while she shouted racial slurs. Video of the incident went viral.

She pleaded not guilty to the charges after her arrest.

[UK student who was victim of viral attack speaks at march against racism]

