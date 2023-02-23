Contests
Ohio State Highway Patrol saves snake bite patient with antivenom from zoo

Heart-pounding footage shows the lifesaving relay race that saved the life of a patient in another state
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WOIO) - What does the Ohio State Highway Patrol and a zoo have in common? Both helped saved the life of a person in dire need after suffering a snake bite in another state.

IU Health in Indiana called the Ohio State Highway Patrol with an urgent request to save the patient - pick up antivenom from the Toledo Zoo and get it to the state line.

A trooper hurried to the zoo and got the antivenom from a staff member, who placed it in a cooler with ice packs and frozen vegetables to help hold the temperature.

With the baton in hand, the lifesaving relay race then began.

Dashcam showed the Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper use his sirens to bolt to the state border to pass the antivenom to a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Department of Indiana.

The deputy then worked with Indiana State Police to rush the antivenom to IU Health.

The patient was saved on Oct. 13, but the Ohio State Highway Patrol shared the dash and body camera footage of the heroic teamwork on Feb. 23.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

