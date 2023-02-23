Ohio train derailment report to be released Thursday

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WXIX) - The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) will release its initial report on the Feb. 3 Norfolk Southern train derailment in East Palestine after 10 a.m. Thursday morning.

NTSB officials will discuss their findings during a 1 p.m. news conference in Washington, D.C.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also will visit East Palestine Thursday after being heavily criticized for not going sooner.

The NTSB report is expected to have findings of what caused 38 of the total 120 railcars with multiple hazardous chemicals aboard the Norfolk Southern-operated train to derail.

Officials conducted a “controlled release” of toxic chemicals from the train, but local residents have voiced fears about potential long-term environmental consequences.

The chemicals that leaked included vinyl chloride, a toxic substance used in the production of plastics.

The findings are expected to include what Norfolk Southern initially said was an axil failure on one of the railcars.

It also is possible federal officials will address devices on the rails called “hot boxes” that should detect overheating and alert engineers to break and stop the train.

Surveillance video has shown the axil on fire several minutes before the derailment. So were there “hot boxes” on the rails and were these working the night of the derailment?

In addition, the NTSB is looking into Norfolk Southern’s policies and if specific rule or rules played a role.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern to pay for the cleanup as federal regulators took charge and assured residents they won’t be forgotten.

Norfolk Southern’s CEO also has promised to undertake necessary steps to ensure the long-term health of the community and become a safer railroad.

EPA took over the cleanup under the federal Superfund law to order Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water.

They can now require the railway to reimburse the federal government which will provide cleaning services for impacted residents and businesses.

EPA Administrator Michael Regan said in a news conference in East Palestine Tuesday if Norfolk Southern fails to comply, the agency will perform the work itself and seek triple damages from the company.

Norfolk Southern Railway and/or Norfolk Southern Corp. now face a total of 10 lawsuits related to the derailment and, as one suit states, “chemical burn.”

Norfolk Southern is the same company working to buy Cincinnati’s municipally owned railway for $1.6 billion.

The lawsuits seek class-action status with more than $5 million in damages, court records show.

They allege similar claims of negligence and carelessness that allegedly caused the train derailment and subsequent unleashing of toxic chemicals.

One of the lawsuits filed last week alleges a train car was “sparking” and/or “burning” 20 minutes before it reached East Palestine and a “hot box” detector in Salem, Ohio, should have detected this activity and alerted the crew, but it is not known if this occurred.

Another lawsuit alleges the train derailment released 1.1 million pounds of the “cancer-causing vinyl chloride” into the air, “more in the course of a week than all industrial emitters combined did” in 2021.

The suit also says a mechanical defect alarm sounded on the train just before it derailed.

“An overheated wheel bearing was failing, and about to lead to catastrophe. Moments later, Train 32N derailed in East Palestine, Ohio. Fifty rail cars were derailed or damaged,” the suit reads.

There were 20 total hazardous material cars in the train consist—11 of which derailed. Here’s a list of the chemicals on board, including cancer-causing vinyl chloride and butyl acrylate, the NTSB says.

A plume of the spilled chemicals killed 3,500 fish in nearby streams, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and then went into the Ohio River.

Several cars containing flammable and combustible materials breached, spilling approximately 688,000 pounds of polyvinyl, 273,394 pounds of Ethylhexyl Acrylate, 273,394 pounds of Ethylene Glycol Monobutyl Ether, 206,000 pounds of Butyl Acrylates, and igniting an inferno that would burn for days.

“This situation would never have occurred if not for failure on top of failure by Norfolk Southern. Train 32N should never have been operated in such a reckless manner that its wheel bearings would fail and cause (the) derailment of a train carrying highly toxic and combustible substances,” the lawsuit states.

“Even after derailment, the integrity of cars containing highly toxic and combustible substances should not have breached, and emergency pressure relief valves should have functioned as designed. Nevertheless, Norfolk Southern layered on yet more failures once it found its derailed train at imminent risk of catastrophic detonation.

“Norfolk Southern blew holes in its vinyl chloride cars, and dumped 1,109,400 pounds of cancer-causing Vinyl Chloride directly into the environment.

“For context, the highest emitter of vinyl chloride in the United States discharged 68,346 pounds of vinyl chloride in 2021. The total for all emissions of vinyl chloride in that year was 428,522 pounds. In other words, Norfolk Southern discharged more cancer-causing Vinyl Chloride into the environment in the course of a week than all industrial emitters combined did in the course of a year.

“Vinyl Chloride is persistent in the environment, and when dumped directly onto soil can leach into groundwater.

“Instead of properly containing and cleaning up its mess, and being responsible for a costly cleanup effort, Norfolk Southern had a different idea: ‘Set it on Fire.’

“Norfolk Southern ignited a 1 million pound plus chemical burn pit that burned for days and covered Plaintiffs and Class Members in a large plume of thick black smoke. A mushroom cloud resulted from the blaze, dispersing toxic chemicals for miles and across State lines into Pennsylvania.

“There is a major problem with setting Vinyl Chloride on fire—it creates Phosgene Gas. Phosgene Gas is a chemical warfare agent banned under the Geneva Convention and was responsible for the deaths of about 85,000 people in World War I.

“As a result of Norfolk Southern’s decision to ignite a million-pound chemical burn pit, and subject surrounding communities to chemical warfare agents instead of cleaning up its mess, Plaintiffs and Class Members have been exposed to toxic and noxious chemicals.”

FOX19 NOW has repeatedly reached out to Norfolk Southern for interviews over the past few weeks. The company has not addressed questions.

A spokesperson told us earlier this week they are unable to comment on litigation.

They directed us to a statement from Norfolk Southern CEO Alan Shaw last week and a new website: https://nsmakingitright.com/

“Our company will be working tirelessly every day to get East Palestine back on its feet as soon as possible. We know we will be judged by our actions, and we are taking this accountability and responsibility very seriously,” Shaw said in his statement.

Read it in its entirety here:

