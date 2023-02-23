Person of interest located after bullets found outside Ross High School

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A person of interest has been found by police as they continue to investigate the finding of bullets outside Ross High School.

A custodian discovered six unspent (not fired) rounds of .22-caliber ammunition near the student parking lot on Tuesday, according to a letter to parents from Superintendent Chad Konkle and Principal Brian Martin and Ross Township police.

Police said Wednesday the bullets were placed outside the school on Feb. 19.

“As you might imagine, our campuses are often rented by outside groups and organizations, especially on the weekends,” the letter states. “While it may be that there is a perfectly reasonable explanation for this discovery, we are still approaching the matter with an abundance of caution.

“We are working with the Ross Township Police Department to investigate the source of the ammunition, and we will have additional security on campus tomorrow as a precaution.

“As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We thank the staff member who brought this to the attention of administration and for their help in maintaining the security of our campus. Please do not hesitate to contact us or the Ross Township Police Department with any questions or concerns.”

The Ross Township Police Department released photos of the person of interest, hoping the public could help track down the individual.

Several hours after releasing the photos, police posted on Facebook they found the person of interest.

As of Thursday, police have not said if that individual or anyone else has been arrested in connection with their investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.