Rothenberg Preparatory Academy expected to reopen Monday after flooding, CPS says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Students are expected to return back to Rothenberg Preparatory Academy on Feb. 27 after the school closed earlier this month due to flooding, the district announced Thursday.

According to Rothenberg Preparatory Academy Principal Alena Smith, the flooding occurred because of a “malfunction in “a water valve.”

The flood created “extensive” damage, especially to the school’s HVAC and electrical systems, Cincinnati Public Schools explained.

Throughout the inspection process, students were temporarily learning at Rising Stars at Vine and South Avondale because they “have adequate space” and because remote learning is “not an effective option” for Rothenburg students, CPS said Feb. 10.

Now that local, regional and national contractors have inspected and prepared the building for reopening, students will be able to return to the classroom on Monday, the school district said.

Teachers are expected to move back into their classrooms Friday while students participate in a “self-guided virtual learning” day, CPS said.

