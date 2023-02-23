Suspect arrested in June murder in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a June 2022 homicide in Avondale.

Steven McCloud Sr., 41, was arrested Thursday for the murder of 44-year-old Leandre Heights, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

McCloud Sr. was indicted in January for murder, the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office announced last month. At the time of the indictment, jail records did not show the 41-year-old had been booked into jail.

Now, a little more than a month later, McCloud Sr. has been arrested, CPD said Thursday.

Heights was on the front porch of his Blair Avenue home when McCloud walked up and shot him, the prosecutor’s office explained.

Officers responded to the scene and found the 44-year-old dead at the scene.

