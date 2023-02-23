Contests
17-year-old shot near Woodward High School, police say

He is at UC Medical Center in serious condition.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BOND HILL, Ohio (WXIX) - A 17-year-old boy is in serious condition after a shooting near Woodward High School Thursday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police.

It happened around 3:15 p.m. on Glen Meadow Lane in a residential complex behind the high school, police say. Multiple 911 calls came in to CPD’s Emergency Communications Center.

Police say the 17-year-old victim “had made his way back to Woodward High School” by the time they arrived. Police have not yet verified whether he was a student.

EMS transported the teenager to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center in serious condition. He is currently in surgery.

Woodward High School was on “brief lockdown” so officers could stabilize the shooting scene, according to CPD.

The lockdown was lifted shortly afterward. The scene cleared at 5 p.m.

No suspect information has been released.

FOX19 is at the scene. We will update this developing story as more information surfaces.

