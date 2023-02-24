1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on U.S. Route 52 in Monroe Township around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Brooke N. Zaph was thrown from a motorcycle after it struck a dog that ran out in the road, troopers wrote in a news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Larry Robinson of West Portsmouth was transported by Manchester EMS to Southern Ohio Medical Center and then taken by Portsmouth EMS to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers say.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

