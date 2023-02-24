Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the...
A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:55 AM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

It happened on U.S. Route 52 in Monroe Township around 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Brooke N. Zaph was thrown from a motorcycle after it struck a dog that ran out in the road, troopers wrote in a news release.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The operator of the motorcycle, 34-year-old Larry Robinson of West Portsmouth was transported by Manchester EMS to Southern Ohio Medical Center and then taken by Portsmouth EMS to Grant Medical Center with serious injuries, troopers say.

Neither occupant was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: 2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns during family vacation in North Myrtle Beach
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State

Latest News

Friday's Video First Alert Forecast
Frank's First Alert Forecast
‘The hole is still there:’ Mother pleads for information in son’s unsolved murder
‘The hole is still there:’ Mother pleads for information in son’s unsolved murder
Mason Tucker's school project honoring Black figures with autism, including Armani Williams,...
Cincinnati-area boy uses school project to highlight Black figures with autism
Terrance Bartlett and Aurora McCarter
Cincinnati woman grieves loss of niece, nephew to gun violence: ‘We have to stop’