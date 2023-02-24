1 hurt in Walnut Hills fire
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills early Friday.
One resident suffered a minor injury, fire officials say.
Flames broke out in the 2500 block of Walnut Hills around 3: 15 a.m.
The fire is now out.
One apartment has fire damage, and there is smoke damage throughout the building, fire officials say.
