1 hurt in Walnut Hills fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills early Friday.

One resident suffered a minor injury, fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the 2500 block of Walnut Hills around 3: 15 a.m.

The fire is now out.

One apartment has fire damage, and there is smoke damage throughout the building, fire officials say.

We have FF’s on the scene of a fire in apartment bldg at 2500 Kemper Ln in Walnut Hills. The fire is now out and we continue to ventilate the large bldg. 2 civilians were injured, 1 taken to a local hospital by our medics. pic.twitter.com/mbXfdOWZiT — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) February 24, 2023

