1 hurt in Walnut Hills fire

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 5:09 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating a two-alarm fire in Walnut Hills early Friday.

One resident suffered a minor injury, fire officials say.

Flames broke out in the 2500 block of Walnut Hills around 3: 15 a.m.

The fire is now out.

One apartment has fire damage, and there is smoke damage throughout the building, fire officials say.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene. We will update this story throughout the day.

