2 residents hurt in Walnut Hills fire

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating a two-alarm apartment in Walnut Hills that sent one resident to the hospital early Friday.

Two residents in all suffered injuries and more than 75 firefighters responded when flames broke out in the 2500 block of Walnut Hills around 3:30 a.m., fire officials say.

The fire started in a first-story apartment. It is now out and crews are investigating the cause.

One apartment sustained fire damage, and there is smoke damage throughout the building, according to the fire department.

We have FF’s on the scene of a fire in apartment bldg at 2500 Kemper Ln in Walnut Hills. The fire is now out and we continue to ventilate the large bldg. 2 civilians were injured, 1 taken to a local hospital by our medics. pic.twitter.com/mbXfdOWZiT — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) February 24, 2023

