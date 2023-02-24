Suspects allegedly tried to entice minors into vehicle to drink alcohol: court documents

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two suspects were arrested Thursday after allegedly trying to entice a 14-year-old girl and other juveniles into their vehicle to drink alcohol, according to Hamilton County court complaints.

Records show Govinda Sunwar, 29, and Ghana Budathoki, 27, allegedly enticed the victims on Walden Glen Drive in Colerain Township.

Budathoki also was allegedly driving with a BAC of .238, according to a traffic ticket. The ticket states that Budathoki had seven open containers inside the vehicle.

According to jail records, Budathoki is charged with OVI, driving under OVI suspension, and OVI-238′1000 or more alcohol-urine.

Both suspects are facing one count of child enticement and one count of possession of an open container, jail records show.

A judge set a $6,000 bond for Budathoki and Sunwar’s bond at $5,000.

