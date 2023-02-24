Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day

Latest News

Texas students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire. (Source: KXII)
Students raise money so 80-year-old janitor can retire
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
NKY city council member arrested on drug charges
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks
2 nonprofits help empower NKY women find jobs
2 nonprofits help empower NKY women find jobs