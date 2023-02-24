Childcare provider admits to hitting toddler with metal spoon: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A childcare provider is facing assault and endangering children charges after admitting to hitting a child with a metal spoon.

On Feb. 13, Crystal Wheelright, 53, allegedly hit a 3-year-old in her care with the metal spoon, according to Hamilton County court records.

The toddler had “visible injuries,” and the child’s father then reported the incident to police, documents show.

An officer investigated the allegation and talked with Wheelright, the document explains.

Wheelright admitted to police that she did hit the 3-year-old with the metal spoon, according to the court records.

The 53-year-old was released on her own recognizance, court records show.

Wheelright is a licensed childcare provider in Cincinnati, documents from the Department of Job and Family Services shows.

