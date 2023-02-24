Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Childcare provider admits to hitting toddler with metal spoon: Court docs

The toddler had “visible injuries” after being hit with the metal spoon, police wrote in the...
The toddler had “visible injuries” after being hit with the metal spoon, police wrote in the court records.(Pixabay)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:23 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A childcare provider is facing assault and endangering children charges after admitting to hitting a child with a metal spoon.

On Feb. 13, Crystal Wheelright, 53, allegedly hit a 3-year-old in her care with the metal spoon, according to Hamilton County court records.

The toddler had “visible injuries,” and the child’s father then reported the incident to police, documents show.

An officer investigated the allegation and talked with Wheelright, the document explains.

Wheelright admitted to police that she did hit the 3-year-old with the metal spoon, according to the court records.

The 53-year-old was released on her own recognizance, court records show.

Wheelright is a licensed childcare provider in Cincinnati, documents from the Department of Job and Family Services shows.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: 2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns during family vacation in North Myrtle Beach
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State

Latest News

St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church hosts fish fry
St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church hosts fish fry
West Chester police closed their investigation into an allegation of misconduct against a...
No charges for Lakota West teacher, investigation closed
Reds Hall of Fame Museum debuts "Women in Baseball" exhibit
Reds Hall of Fame Museum debuts "Women in Baseball" exhibit
Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.
Kings school district searching for 2 missing students