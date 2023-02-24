Cincinnati-area boy uses school project to highlight Black figures with autism

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An elementary school student in Clermont County used his Black History Month project to pay tribute to important Black figures diagnosed with the very same condition he lives with daily.

Mason Tucker is a student at CNE Elementary in Batavia. The 9-year-old has a large personality, a playful demeanor and a compassionate nature, according to his mother, Tracy Tucker.

He was diagnosed with autism at the age of 2.

“He’s nonverbal, so he doesn’t talk,” Tracy said. “He uses a communication device.”

That doesn’t stop Mason from speaking his mind or showcasing his infectious energy, all of which were on display in his special tribute.

CNE Elementary sent kids with a creative expression project in which they were tasked with highlighting a significant Black person, group or experience. Mason chose to highlight those diagnosed with autism.

The poster featured racecar driver Armani Williams, visual artist Angela Weddle, vlogger Tyla Grant and basketball player Kalin Bennett, to name a few.

“Bringing light to them being autistic, it shows that kids can do anything, especially with a diagnosis of autism, because it’s such a broad spectrum and there’s so many levels to it,” Tracy explained.

She continued: “Just because you’re diagnosed with anything doesn’t mean you’re limited to that diagnosis. You can do anything in this world that you put your mind to.”

Tracy says if she had to pick what future success Mason might be known for, it would be swimming.

“He’s an amazing swimmer,” she said. “Loves to swim.”

