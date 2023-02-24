Cincinnati woman grieves loss of niece, nephew to gun violence: ‘We have to stop’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An Avondale family is experiencing the unthinkable after losing a beloved man to gun violence fewer than three years after his sister suffered the same fate.

Terrance Bartlett died on Tuesday after police found him shot on Reading Road. He was 28.

“Terrance was just full of life,” said Bartlett’s aunt, Lakeshia Drew. “He was a jokester. He loved to laugh.”

The 28-year-old leaves behind three children.

“His children did nothing to the person who shot Terrance. His children don’t even know that man or woman, so why should they have to suffer, growing up and missing so many Father’s Days to come? For what? Those kids are innocent.”

Drew says Bartlett’s death has revived the trauma of losing his sister, Aurora McCarter, to a shooting in Price Hill in August 2020.

McCarter was 17, a rising senior at Purcell-Marian High School and had been in the CPD Summer Cadet Program.

“She never even got a chance to see what life was about to unfold for her, and she had a bright future ahead,” Drew said. “And Terrance... 28 years old... I can go on and on... We have to stop.”

Drew is particularly concerned about gun violence among young people. She urges parents to talk to their kids and find positive outlets.

“Go plant a tree, do something positive with the time, run a mile or something, learn to ride a bike, go skating... Just do anything other than to find a reason to be unhappy and mad at each other, because it takes more energy to be mad at someone than it do to just enjoy the time that you have,” she said.

Drew says she has too much experience picking up the pieces when someone is gunned down.

“When you pull the trigger, you are making a final decision, not only for the victim, but for the people they’re leaving behind.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.