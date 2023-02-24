Forest Park police arrest man on rape, kidnapping charges

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest accused in multiple rapes, according to Forest Park police.

Officers arrested Rodolfo Archila Castillo on multiple charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

There are multiple victims in the case, according to police.

Castillo does not currently appear in Hamilton County jail records or court records.

More information is expected Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. David DeSalvo at 513.595.5220.

