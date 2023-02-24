Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Forest Park police arrest man on rape, kidnapping charges

Forest Park kidnapping, rape suspect arrested
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A suspect is under arrest accused in multiple rapes, according to Forest Park police.

Officers arrested Rodolfo Archila Castillo on multiple charges including rape, kidnapping and aggravated robbery.

There are multiple victims in the case, according to police.

Castillo does not currently appear in Hamilton County jail records or court records.

More information is expected Friday evening.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Sgt. David DeSalvo at 513.595.5220.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
The two-year-old from Cincinnati died around 11 p.m. Tuesday.
Police: 2-year-old Cincinnati boy drowns during family vacation in North Myrtle Beach
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
A 22-year-old motorcycle rider is dead in an overnight crash in Adams County, according to the...
1 dead, 1 hurt in motorcycle crash
Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State

Latest News

The victim was shot in the abdomen around 3:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Glen Meadow Lane near...
Police continue shooting investigation; 17-year-old remains in critical condition
The toddler had “visible injuries” after being hit with the metal spoon, police wrote in the...
Childcare provider admits to hitting toddler with metal spoon: Court docs
NKU professor involved with global black hole research publications
NKU professor credited with groundbreaking black hole research
2023 Tri-State fish fry guide