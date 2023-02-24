‘The hole is still there:’ Mother pleads for information in son’s unsolved murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday marks 11 years since 19-year-old Cornell Sanders was shot and killed in a murder that remains unsolved.

Sanders died in February 2012 after a shooting on Glen Meadows Lane in Roselawn. Police have yet to name a suspect.

Ann Matthews, Sanders’ mother, says the pain of losing her son will never go away.

“God has given me peace within myself, but I still hope that they come forward,” she said.

She recalls the shock of finding out about the shooting. “I just couldn’t accept it. I screamed.”

17-year-old Aurora McCarter was shot and killed in 2020.

Her brother 28-year-old Terrance Bartlett died in the same manner earlier this week.



Their family is now speaking out against gun violence.

Matthews says Sanders had just finished work at a local Subway and was on his way to see his girlfriend when the gunfire rang out, claiming his life.

“And who would want to hurt Cornell?” She posed. “He was a nice guy. People liked him, you know?”

Cornell was in college at the time. Matthews recalls he was gentle and mostly kept to himself.

“He had been going back to church from coming home. I just don’t really understand what happened,” she said.

Eleven years later, she still doesn’t know who took Cornell away from her.

“As time moves on, you kind of pull it together a little but,” she said. “But the hole is still there.”

Even more than a decade later, Matthews holds out hope someone will ease her pain and call Cincinnati police with information.

“I hope and pray that whoever hears this, that they will come forward,” she said. “Somebody say something.”

There is a $3,000 reward for any tips that lead to an arrest in the case.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call CrimeStoppers at 513.352.3040.

