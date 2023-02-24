Contests
Kings school district searching for 2 missing students

Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.
Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.(@Kings_Schools)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 8:19 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officials at Kings school district in Warren County hope the public can help locate two students who are missing and may have run away together.

District officials posted photos on social media of sophomores Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.

The teens were last seen leaving Kings High School after classes ended for the day and are still missing Friday morning, according to Kings High School Principal Doug Leist.

If you know their whereabouts, district officials want you to call Warren County Deputy Trent Barker at 513-398-8050, Ext. 13057.

