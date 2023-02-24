Kings school district searching for 2 missing students

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Officials at Kings school district in Warren County hope the public can help locate two students who are missing and may have run away together.

District officials posted photos on social media of sophomores Logan Dunn and Ella Cercle.

The teens were last seen leaving Kings High School after classes ended for the day and are still missing Friday morning, according to Kings High School Principal Doug Leist.

𝐖𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐄𝐃 𝐘𝐎𝐔𝐑 𝐇𝐄𝐋𝐏!



We have two @Kings_HS sophomores who we believe have run away together. Last seen leaving KHS today after school.



If you know the whereabouts of Logan Dunn & Ella Cecrle, please contact Deputy Barker at 513-398-8050, Ext. 13057. Thank you! pic.twitter.com/a0eiu6Vftf — Kings Local Schools (@Kings_Schools) February 24, 2023

If you know their whereabouts, district officials want you to call Warren County Deputy Trent Barker at 513-398-8050, Ext. 13057.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.