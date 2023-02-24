Contests
Local event recognizes the anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

1 year of war between Russia and Ukraine
By Tayler Davis
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It has been one year since Russia invaded Ukraine, and local government officials and organizations are working together to show their support for those affected by the ongoing war.

According to a member of HOPE 4 Ukraine, there is an estimated 3,000 Ukrainians that live in Cincinnati currently, and local leaders are continuing to help those in the city and overseas.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and other state officials spoke Friday about the trials and tribulations those in Ukraine are facing and how they will continue to help.

In one year, several organizations were created to help those in need. HOPE 4 Ukraine is one of those organizations and has raised over 100,000 dollars in disaster relief.

“People start getting tired of this war, nevertheless, it didn’t drain the spirit of those who continue fighting bravely to defend their Motherland and those in Ukraine who help and support them in the rear,” the organization said. “[...] The war is not over. We should continue demonstrating our solidarity and help the people of Ukraine.”

The Presbyterian Church of Wyoming will be holding a candlelight vigil Friday at 7:30 p.m. for those affected by the war.

For more information on the humanitarian organization, you can visit their website here.

