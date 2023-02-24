NKY city council member arrested on drug charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A member of Highland Heights City Council faces drug charges, according to Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Snodgrass.

Edward Fessler, 43, was arraigned Thursday on four counts including trafficking meth and possession of LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to court records.

The Northern Kentucky Drug Task Force took him into custody on Wednesday.

Fessler was held at the Campbell County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

The 43-year-old began his first council term in January 2023.

