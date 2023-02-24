Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

NKY city council member arrested on drug charges

The first-time council member faces four counts including meth trafficking.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.
Dispatchers say construction workers had struck gas lines.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:11 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A member of Highland Heights City Council faces drug charges, according to Campbell County Commonwealth’s Attorney Michelle Snodgrass.

Edward Fessler, 43, was arraigned Thursday on four counts including trafficking meth and possession of LSD, marijuana and hallucinogenic mushrooms, according to court records.

The Northern Kentucky Drug Task Force took him into custody on Wednesday.

Fessler was held at the Campbell County Detention Center but has since bonded out.

The 43-year-old began his first council term in January 2023.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
Law enforcement warns about 'Glock switches' in Tri-State
Law enforcement warns about ‘Glock switches’ in Tri-State
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day

Latest News

2 nonprofits help empower NKY women find jobs
2 nonprofits help empower NKY women find jobs
Clovernook hosts 6th annual Ohio Regional Braille Challenge
Clovernook hosts 6th annual Ohio Regional Braille Challenge
FILE - A Norfolk Southern freight train passes passes through East Palestine, Ohio, on...
Debunking misinformation about the Cincinnati Southern Railway sale
Brown County Sheriff Gordon Ellis says Kayla Sullivan, 27, was arrested in connection with the...
Brown County woman pleads not guilty in death of 11-week-old