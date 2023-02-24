No charges for Lakota West teacher, investigation closed

WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - West Chester police are not filing criminal charges against a Lakota West High School teacher who has been under investigation and the case is now closed, a township spokeswoman told FOX19 NOW Friday.

A Lakota employee made an allegation of misconduct against the special needs teacher to the school district administration on the evening of Feb. 14, according to Lakota spokeswoman Betsy Fuller.

FOX19 NOW asked the township spokeswoman, Barb Wilson, to elaborate on why charges were not warranted.

We also asked Lakota’s spokeswoman for comment.

We will update this story once we hear back.

Lakota West Principal Ben Brown wrote a letter earlier this week alerting parents to the investigation.

Two other teachers were assigned to work with her students, according to his letter.

The work status of the teacher was not immediately clear Friday morning.

She was officially put on leave Tuesday.

FOX19 NOW also is attempting to reach her or someone who can speak on her behalf.

We will continue to update this breaking story.

