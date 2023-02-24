Contests
Ohioans will be unable to get driver’s licenses Saturday: Here’s why

Ohioans are urged to plan to complete driver’s license transactions on a different day.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - If you had planned on getting your driver’s license Saturday, you will have to make other plans.

All Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles deputy registrar locations will be unable to process any driver’s license or permit transactions Saturday because of a nationwide network maintenance outage impacting all state motor vehicle agencies in the country, according to the BMV.

Ohioans are urged to plan to complete driver’s license transactions on a different day.

If the outage ends before the close of business Saturday, BMV will update customers via social media to alert them that driver’s license and permit transactions have resumed.

Ohioans will be able to complete vehicle registration and other transactions Saturday.

