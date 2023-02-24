Police continue shooting investigation; 17-year-old remains in critical condition

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police continue their search for the person who shot a 17-year-old Thursday afternoon.

As investigators ask neighbors questions to pin down a suspect, police say the teen remains stable in critical condition at UC Medical Center.

The victim was shot in the abdomen around 3:15 p.m. in the 7000 block of Glen Meadow Lane near Woodward Career Technical High School.

FOX19 obtained 911 phone calls from a witness:

“[I] just [saw] a male limping and that was shot. Male that was shot is with security at Seymour Road entrance.”

Police say the teen walked to the school for help and a staff member called 911 and secured the building.

“We heard the gunshots and then we went into the house,” said Ann Spikes, who lives near where the shooting occurred.

For Spikes, the shooting hits close to home after her grandson, 16-year-old Lamar Spikes, was shot and killed.

“They just took my baby away,” she said. “It wasn’t nothing. They took him out [of] the car and threw him on the ground and just left him there.”

As Spikes and her family plan Lamar’s funeral, she says she feels sadness for the family who is dealing with the same emotions she is.

“There’s just so much violence going on and I just wish they’d stop,” she said. “Especially these kids these days with these guns and these grown men giving these kids guns or they taking their daddy’s gun, their mama’s gun, whoever’s gun they taking. They need to put it up so the kids won’t get them.”

The principal of Woodward Career Technical High School says a full crisis support team is on hand today to help any student who needs assistance coping with the shooting.

“[Lamar] was so loved. He was,” Spikes said. “He had that beautiful smile and I ain’t going to be able to see that no more like, it’s just sad. It’s just sad.”

She says services for her grandson will be held on March 3.

Meanwhile, Cincinnati police say they will take any information they can get on both shootings.

If anyone has information, police ask them to call 513-352-3040.

