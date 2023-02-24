Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Coffee Talk
Black History Month

Rare sight: Snow near Hollywood sign; LA gets first blizzard warning in 30-plus years

The Los Angeles area is getting its first blizzard warning since 1989 as snow falls near the Hollywood sign. (Source: KABC)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - This is not something you see every day – or most decades, for that matter.

Aerial views in the Los Angeles area show snow near the Hollywood sign.

The mountains of Los Angeles County are getting their first blizzard warning since 1989.

According to the National Weather Service, the warning will be in place from 4 a.m. Friday until 4 p.m. Saturday. The area is already under a winter storm warning.

The weather service forecasts up to 8 feet of snow at some of the highest elevations in Southern California, while lower elevations could see 6-12 inches.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Xylazine, known as Flakka or the zombie drug.
‘Zombie drug’ deadlier than fentanyl infiltrates Tri-State
A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Michael McKenney.
Human remains found in Hueston Woods identified as missing man
Skyline Chili coney
How Cincinnati chili parlors are celebrating National Chili Day
A deadly pedestrian crash in Springfield Township.
Driver kills woman out walking in Springfield Township, police say

Latest News

Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms sow more chaos, shut down much of Portland
Germany's foreign minister Annalena Baerbock address the United Nations General Assembly before...
UN approves resolution calling for Russia to leave Ukraine
Ukraine marks the one year anniversary of Russia's invasion.
One year of war: what's ahead for Ukraine