Seasonable Friday with weekend warm up on the way

Late Friday night into Saturday morning could have some light wintry mix, but not impactful
Warmer conditions move in this weekend in the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:35 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Friday afternoon will have clouds increasing, keeping highs in the 40s with wind chills in the upper 30s.

Friday night into Saturday morning could have a few light rain/snow showers with some wintry mix, but impacts look to be little to none. After daybreak, expect partial clearing on Saturday with highs back in the low 50s in the afternoon. Conditions will be fair for the start of the FC Cincinnati season at TQL Stadium with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid 40s, but bundle up for the second half of the match.

Sunday will be variably cloudy with warmer conditions as afternoon highs reach the mid 50s to near 60!

Clouds increase Sunday evening into the overnight hours as rain develops late. Monday will be wet with scattered rain showers and gusty winds into the region. This could be impactful for the morning and evening commute, so stay tuned as we get closer to Monday.

Drier air returns Monday night into Tuesday with mild conditions sticking around. Tuesday will be breezy with sunshine and highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday through the end of next week will be warm with isolated showers Wednesday night into Thursday.

